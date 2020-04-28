Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.18. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Corning by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

