Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LOCO. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

