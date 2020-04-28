Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 505,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.