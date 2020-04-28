Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. Wolfe Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $482.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $20,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,374,000 after buying an additional 1,631,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $15,718,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,387 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 908,100 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.