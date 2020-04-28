Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Corp Decreased by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WRB. Cfra lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

WRB opened at $52.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

