Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE:HLX opened at $1.60 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $106,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 707,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.