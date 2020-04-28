Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.15. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $30.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

BIIB stock opened at $303.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

