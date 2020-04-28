Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. HSBC raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

AKZOY opened at $24.83 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

