Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Lowered by Analyst

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Dover stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.