Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AXT Inc Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Get AXT alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley raised their price target on AXT from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.69 on Monday. AXT has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 million, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 1.48.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.