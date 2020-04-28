Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for FirstCash Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE FCFS opened at $69.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.87. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

