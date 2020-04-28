Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Number Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Sleep Number stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $778.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

