Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

