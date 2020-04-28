Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:ETH opened at $10.74 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $280.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 129.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 32,898 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

