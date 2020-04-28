Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s Int’l in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $70.73 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.92, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

