Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Discover Financial Services Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

NYSE:DFS opened at $37.44 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

