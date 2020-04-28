Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Valvoline Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.