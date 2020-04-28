Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Reduced by Cormark

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.83.

MTL stock opened at C$5.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The stock has a market cap of $512.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.10.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.22 million.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

