QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Short Interest Up 30.2% in April

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,190,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 23,364 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 202,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 225,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 169,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $15,370,000.

Shares of QEP opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QEP has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.