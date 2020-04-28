QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.69-2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $523-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.83 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.83 EPS.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $66.35. 128,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -829.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

QTS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.92.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

