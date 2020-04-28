QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

