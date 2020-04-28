Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Short Interest Update

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 926,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NX stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.50. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 39,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 265,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.