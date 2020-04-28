Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$4.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.82 million for the quarter.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

