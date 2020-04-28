Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.52. The company has a market cap of $1,239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

