Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMBS. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

RMBS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60. Rambus has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $340,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $504,628. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $22,161,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $19,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rambus by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 589,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $7,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rambus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

