Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Volume Hits $8,240.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $649,034.87 and $8,240.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02488766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00211394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00048112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,212,272,109 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

