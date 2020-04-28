Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,825 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.64% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $216.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $222.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.6126 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

