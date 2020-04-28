Raymond James & Associates Acquires 54,308 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pentair were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Pentair stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

