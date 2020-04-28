Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.42% of Glacier Bancorp worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 29.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

