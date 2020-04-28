Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.64% of Rapid7 worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.24. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.