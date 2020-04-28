Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 358.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.56% of GrafTech International worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,881,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 292,007 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,781,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in GrafTech International by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE:EAF opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.