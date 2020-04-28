Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,085 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.48% of RBC Bearings worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 134,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,184,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 5.60.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

