Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Garmin were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

