Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

