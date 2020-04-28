Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Lumentum worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,860,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,111,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,725,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Lumentum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

LITE stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,013.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

