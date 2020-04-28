Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.