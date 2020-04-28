Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,858,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $126,042,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 745,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 502,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ABN Amro cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.