Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in KeyCorp by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

