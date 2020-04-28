Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 946.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 373.5% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.