Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of BXP opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

