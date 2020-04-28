Raymond James & Associates Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Xylem worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

Xylem stock opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

