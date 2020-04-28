Raymond James & Associates Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

