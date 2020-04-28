Raymond James & Associates Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,556 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of Invesco worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

