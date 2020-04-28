Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,019,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,057.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.