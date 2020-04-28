Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 152.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,403,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452,065 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sabre were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sabre by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Sabre by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

