Raymond James & Associates Purchases 54,548 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Darden Restaurants worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 94,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.