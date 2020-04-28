Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 285.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $182.44 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $205.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.81.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

