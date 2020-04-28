Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $72,987,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $188.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $281,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

