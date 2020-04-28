Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.03% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 135,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter.

FDL opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

