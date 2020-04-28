Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of CRH worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CRH by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CRH by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,954 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRH. AlphaValue downgraded shares of CRH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

